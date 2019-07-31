Aug. 26 is the deadline for applying for the Adult Learner Incentive Scholarship for those enrolling for the 2019 fall semester at Itawamba Community College.
The scholarship, which provides $1,000 (two semesters) for full-time students or $500 for those enrolled half-time ($250 for two semesters), is designed to provide an incentive for new or returning students, age 23 or older, not enrolled in college for the previous two years and enrolling in classes to pursue a degree.
Criteria for selection include Mississippi resident, enrollment in a minimum of six semester hours, meeting admission requirements and in good standing with ICC. The scholarship cannot be combined with other ICC institutional scholarships.
Day and evening, academic, career education, eLearning and workforce classes are available in Fulton, Tupelo and Belden.
Those who are interested and qualify can apply online at www.apply.iccms.edu.
For more information, contact Candace Thomas at (662) 862-8261 or email cdthomas@iccms.edu.