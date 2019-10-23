FULTON, Miss. - Itawamba Community College has received the 2019 John C. and Earnestine McCall Halbrook Improvement Award from the Mississippi Association of Colleges.
The award, which was presented Oct. 1 at the conclusion of the association’s annual conference in Bay St. Louis, is presented to the single college or university that has shown the greatest increase over the previous year in the percentage of athletes graduating. ICC also won the award in 2013.
“At ICC, we continue to strive to provide an educational foundation that allows our students to succeed and reach their maximum potential,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “This wouldn’t be possible without our outstanding faculty and coaches who make it a priority to excel both on the courts and fields as well as in the classroom.”
“I am proud of the academic success of our student-athletes,” said Carrie Ball-Williamson, ICC director of athletics. “Hopefully we can continue improving the graduation rate of our athletes.”
In addition, two ICC student-athletes received the David M. Halbrook certificate for academic achievement among athletes. They were Jake Kirkpatrick of Amory, men’s soccer; and Samantha Conley of Mandeville, La., softball.
Administered cooperatively by the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, the Mississippi Community College Board and the Mississippi Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, the purpose of the Halbrook Awards program is to recognize colleges and universities that maintain and achieve high academic standards for student athletes, thus encouraging high graduation rates.
Established in 1984, the Halbrook Awards program was named in honor of its founder and endower, former Representative David M. Halbrook and his brothers, John C. Halbrook, James G. Halbrook and J.A. Halbrook.