Itawamba Community College and the Regional Rehabilitation Center have launched an innovative partnership with the addition of free adult education classes.
ICC President Dr. Jay Allen and Adult Education Director Linzy Patterson and Regional Rehab Center Executive Director Robby Parman welcomed the first students to class, Jan. 5.
“For ICC, we’ve had a long-standing relationship with the Regional Rehab Center, so this partnership was a no-brainer,” Allen said. “The idea was to move the needle for the communities we serve, and the Regional Rehab Center has a great ministry. The path to prosperity goes through education, and this is a tremendous opportunity to help people who did not achieve that education in high school, and we’re really good at that.”
Allen said that both entities refer students and clients to each other, and over the years, ICC has hosted numerous fundraisers for the Regional Rehab Center, so this is an ideal partnership.
The classes meet from 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center, which is located at 615 Pegram Drive in Tupelo.
Parman said that the idea for the Regional Rehab class began as a vision for possibly an online option to receive a high school equivalency credential for some of their clients. He said that he approached the Three Rivers Planning and Development District for assistance and was directed to Patterson, who immediately suggested an opportunity to place a teacher at the facility.
“When you step into a HSE (high school equivalency) classroom, it is intimidating,” Patterson said. “We are assisting individuals, many of whom have not been in a K-12 classroom for years. Their anxiety stems from both the academic side as well as financial issues. This opportunity will create a stress-free environment, completely free of charge, with instructors to help along the way.”
According to Parman, “This is huge, this partnership with ICC. The College has been so good to us through the years. This is a way to provide more services not only to our clients but to the entire community. So many of our clients are falling through the cracks, so this is an opportunity to get them to the next level. When we talked with Linzy, we knew that this was exactly what we wanted to do. There is no reason to reinvent the wheel.”
Allen agreed, “This is a great partnership, and together we can make a great impact on our communities.”
For more information, contact Patterson at ICC at (662) 407-1512 or email lfpatterson@iccms.edu or Parman at Regional Rehab at (662) 842-1891 or email rparman@regionalrehabcenter.com or adulteducation@iccms.edu.