Open registration at Itawamba Community College has been scheduled for the 2019 fall semester.
Dates and times include Aug. 7 from 4:30-7 p.m., Aug. 8 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Aug. 9 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the Student Support Center at the Tupelo Campus; and Aug. 8-9 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in the David C. Cole Student Services Building at the Fulton Campus.
It is possible to register for fall semester classes through Aug. 15 for traditional classes and the August eight-week traditional accelerated term; Aug. 27 for the August eight-week eLearning term and Aug. 30 for full-term eLearning classes, but a late registration fee of $15 will be assessed. Class selection could possibly be limited.
Traditional day and first eight-week classes begin Aug. 12, and eLearning full-term day and first eight-week classes, Aug. 26.
Financial aid is available, as well as adult learner and Mississippi Works CTE Scholars Program assistance.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. Options now include a four-day instructional schedule to provide a three-day weekend.
For more information, call (662) 862-8000 or (662) 620-5000 or email go2icc@iccms.edu.