Registration for eight-week traditional and eLearning classes is continuing at both the Fulton and Tupelo campuses of Itawamba Community College.

Mar. 8 is the deadline to register for the traditional classes, which begin Mar. 7; and Mar. 15 for the eLearning classes, which begin Mar. 14.

ICC offers academic, career education, workforce and eLearning classes.

For more information on registration, call (662) 862-8000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.

david.helms@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus