Itawamba Community College sophomore midfielder Emily Hayward has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at the University of North Alabama.
The Oxford native led the Lady Indians in scoring during her freshman season with 17 goals and six assists to help the team reach the program’s first-ever conference championship game.
Hayward played in 22 games last season, starting 19, and helped the Lady Indians set program records by winning 17 games including a 16-game win streak.
The Lady Indians and Hayward are scheduled to start their season in late March.