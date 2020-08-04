The Itawamba Community College men’s basketball program has sent another player to the next level with Ma’Darius Hobson signing with Ouachita Baptist University, which is located in Arkadelphia, Ark.
The Houlka native, who was a standout for the Indians, led the team in scoring during both of his seasons in Fulton. Hobson averaged 13.9 points per game during his freshman season and 13.5 in his sophomore campaign. He also led the Indians in field goal percentage both seasons and shot 54 percent from the field during his career.
Hobson, who split time at guard and forward, was also efficient on the boards. He averaged eight rebounds per game last season and 10 per game his freshman year. He earned the conference Player of the Week honor twice last season and was named to the All-Conference North Division Second Team.
He is the first Indian to sign with the Tigers since Lakee Westbrook in 2015. The Tigers finished 12-15 last year and advanced to their conference quarterfinals.
For more information on ICC Men’s Basketball and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com