Itawamba Community College’s Paralegal Technology program has been selected as one of the top online Paralegal degree programs in the nation by TheBestSchools.org.
It achieved a ninth-place ranking among the top 25 Best Online Paralegal Associate Programs. ICC offers two degrees in paralegal studies: an online Associate of Applied Science degree in paralegal technology and an Associate of Arts degree in general studies with a paralegal studies emphasis. The two-year A.A.S. degree in paralegal technology includes coursework in legal research, family law and legal writing.
Coursework in wills and estates, civil litigation, real property and family law introduces students to subsets of the legal field while providing information about legal principles and procedures, according to program director Jamie Hall. Students gain the analytical, communication, research and technical skills needed to work alongside legal professionals. The program also includes an internship during which students apply learned concepts.
ICC’s online paralegal technology program prepares students for entry-level positions as paralegals and legal assistants in law firms, government agencies and businesses. Students can complete the 61-62 hour credit program in two years.
“ICC’s general studies associate degree with an emphasis in paralegal studies prepares students to pursue a four-year degree,” Hall said. “Learners complete 60 credits in general studies coursework and 23-25 credits of major classes.”
The programs were selected based on their academic quality and on the school’s courses, faculty, awards and reputation in addition to the college’s reputation for providing high-quality online programs.
TheBestSchools.org is an independent organization comprised of a dedicated group of educators, professionals and authors providing the best resources and advice to assist learners through every step of their education, into their careers and toward sustainable lifelong learning. As a member of both the American Council of Education and the National Association for College Admission Counseling, TheBestSchools.org upholds the highest standards to meet the requirements of more than one million monthly visitors. TheBestSchools.org is an educational website whose staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.