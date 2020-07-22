Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College sophomore Travonta Doolittle has signed to continue his career at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
The Hughes, Ark. native averaged 8.1 points and 3.8 assists per game during his sophomore season with a 44.6 field goal percentage in 23 games and helped the Indians advance to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) Tournament.
During his freshman season, the 6’4”, 165-pound guard averaged 8.8 points and 5.8 assists over 23 games.
Doolittle is the first Indian to sign with the Golden Lions, who compete in the SWAC, since Martaveous McKnight in 2017.