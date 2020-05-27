FULTON, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Kealy Wilson (Olive Branch) has signed to continue her career as a student-athlete at Alabama State University next season.
“I feel like I will be a good fit for [Alabama State’s] program,” Wilson said. “I appreciate my teammates and coaches for making me work hard and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents at ICC.”
Wilson averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game during her sophomore season as well as had one double-double. She started 26 of the Lady Indians' 27 games and was named to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) All-North Division second team.
“Kealy is a great kid,” said ICC head coach Robin Porter. “She’s going to be great at Alabama State with her scoring ability. I’m excited for her and can’t wait to see what she’ll do next season.”
Alabama State University is located in Montgomery, Alabama. The Lady Hornets are coached by Freda Freeman-Jackson and are a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).