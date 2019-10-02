Fulton, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College soccer programs took on tough non-division opponents last week and the Lady Indians picked up two wins defeating Pearl River 1-0 and Motlow State 4-1. The Indians suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Pearl River in double overtime, but rebounded with a 5-0 win over Andrew College.
Lady Indians extend win steak to eight
The Lady Indians (9-3, 3-1 MACJC North) entered last week knowing they had a pair of tough non-games in front of them as their final tune-up before division play resumed.
Pearl River came to Fulton undefeated, but a Grace Joyce (Oxford) at the 26th minute proved to be the games only score, and Anna Wesleigh Driskell (Tupelo) grabbed nine saves to complete the shutout and give the Lady Indians the 1-0 win.
Saturday, a one loss Motlow State squad came to Fulton and the Lady Indians scored four unanswered goals to pick up a 4-1 win. Emily Hayward (Oxford) netted a pair of goals, and Ashley Stevens (Amory) and Halle Moore (Oxford) both found the back of the net as well.
The Lady Indians’ current win streak stood at eight (at press time) heading into a Tuesday matchup against division-leading Holmes.
Indians split the week
The Indians (7-2, 4-0 MACJC North) suffered a heartbreaking loss to unbeaten Pearl River Tuesday despite forcing overtime on a goal in the final minute of the game by Irvin Rodriguez (Pelham, Ala.).
Saturday, the Indians rebounded with a strong 5-0 performance on the road highlighted by a Clayton O’Daniel (Tupelo) hat trick to complete a four goal week for the sophomore striker.