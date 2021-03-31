Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College has scheduled its 2021-22 cheerleader tryouts for 4 p.m., Apr. 7, in the Fitness Center Gym on the Fulton Campus.
Tryouts will include both coed and all-women cheer squads.
Clinics are schedule for 4-6 p.m., Apr. 6 and 7, and are required for tryouts. The cost is $30, and checks and money orders should be made payable to Itawamba Community College. All participants are required to attend both clinic sessions, complete both the cheer questionnaire and liability waiver and bring a current physical report to clinics.
The questionnaire and liability wavier are located on LetsGoICC.com/sports/cheer.
For more information on ICC Cheerleading and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com