Area high school juniors and their parents are invited to participate in a special event at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus, Sept. 19.
Junior Preview Day, which will begin with registration at the Davis Event Center at 3 p.m., is designed for current high school juniors and their parents or guardians to receive valuable information to assist in the decision-making process of after high school choices.
Highlights of the event will include meetings with areas of interest, tour of the campus and residence halls, free dinner and the ICC vs. Coahoma football game.
Areas to be showcased are financial aid, scholarships, admissions, Honors College, academic programs, health professions, career education programs and housing.
Registration is available at http://www.iccms.edu/JuniorPreview.
For more information, contact Michael Holloway at jmholloway@iccms.edu or (662) 620-5278.