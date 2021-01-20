Registration is underway at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center for several pathway programs that are scheduled to begin soon.
They include SHRM-Certified Professional Exam Prep Course, Jan. 28; Certified Nursing Assistant, Feb. 1; and Human Resources Assistant, Feb. 18.
The SHRM-Certified Professional Exam Prep Course will meet Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. The program is designed for current HR professionals who would like to advance their careers by earning the nationally-recognized SHRM-CP credential to be recognized as industry experts and viewed as valuable assets to their organization.
The curriculum used in this course is the Society for Human Resource Management 2020 Learning System, which provides an in-depth overview of the knowledge and industry expertise needed to sit for and pass the SHRM-CP certification exam. Key topics include behavioral competencies and technical knowledge.
Certified Nursing Assistant will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m. The program prepares participants to take the exam to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Upon successful program and examination completion, employment could be available in nursing homes, medical centers, home healthcare providers and clinics.
Human Resources Assistant meets Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. The program prepares individuals as an assistant to work closely with their human resources supervisor to perform routine personnel-related, recruitment and/or onboarding work. This program is ideal for someone who would like to enter the human resources and/or talent management field.
The Society for Human Resource Management Essentials of Human Resources, which is the curriculum used, provides an introductory overview of key HR topics and the fundamental issues surrounding HR to help the individual effectively approach the daily issues and situations presented on the job.
For more information or to register, contact Josh Gammill, Pathway Coordinator, at jcgammill@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569.