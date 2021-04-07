Itawamba Community College’s Small Ensembles will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m., Apr. 13, at the Crane Pavilion on the Fulton Campus.
The groups include Mixed Woodwind Ensemble, Rush Hour Saxophone Quartet, Brass Ensemble and Steel Band.
Members of the Brass Ensemble include Jaden Buchanan of Aberdeen; Madeline Martin of Amory; Kindal Gammill of Ackerman; Preston Cox of Fulton; Taya Baggett of Hamilton; Perashia Dunlap of Hatley; Mason Ruffin of Mantachie; Tyjey Arnold, Marissa Johnson, Ella Kate Nichols, Lillian Angle, Isaac Williams, Brannon Wilder, Emma Carwile, Austin Stokes, all of Pontotoc; Mitchell Bennett of Saltillo; and Michael Smith of Smithville.
The ICC Mixed Woodwind Ensemble members are Perla Diaz of Houlka; Cheyanne Cassler of Marietta; Britney Tzib of Pontotoc; Kathleen Fletcher of Randolph and Maggie Hardin of Union.
The Rush Hour Saxophone Quartet includes Christy Colburn of Amory, Clay Tyson of Hernando, Gaib VanNostrand of Lewisburg and Nathaniel Hawkins of Randolph.
Members of the Steel Band are Eliseo Fernandez of Algoma; Shemar Jones of Hamilton; Annaka Langley of Houston; Katlyn Raley, Lanna Dozier, both of Nettleton; Ruth Montgomery of New Albany; Jeffrey Wells of Oxford; Tiffany Ferguson, Barrett Holton, both of Pontotoc; Mark Price of Tupelo; and Samuel Young of Vernon, Ala.
Those who attend should bring a chair or blanket for seating during the informal performance. In the event of rain, it will be moved to the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium.