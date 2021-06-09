Adult education classes will continue during the summer at Itawamba Community College. The schedule includes
Chickasaw County – Houston WIN Center, Tuesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Shundria Whitfield, smwhitfield@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1218;
Itawamba County – Fulton Family Resource Center (Old Grammar School), Monday and Tuesday, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Linzy Patterson, lfpatterson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1538;
Lee County – ICC Belden Center, Monday through Tuesday, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; and Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Amanda Dickinson, asdickinson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1514 or Linzy Patterson, lfpatterson@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1538;
Monroe County – Amory WIN Center, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon, 5:00-8:00 p.m., amshannon@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1517; and
Pontotoc County – Pontotoc WIN Center, Monday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Shundria Whitfield, smwhitfield@iccms.edu or (662) 407-1218.
English as a Second Language classes meet at the ICC Belden Center Monday and Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., ejsullivan@iccms.edu.
There is no cost for the classes.
Prospective students must call or email the contact individuals listed beside the class to reserve a spot.
GED and HiSET testing is continuing on a weekly basis, and all program-enrolled students take the GED or HiSET free of charge. For more information on scheduling an appointment, contact Priscilla Trice at pbtrice@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1513.
For general information about classes or program information, call Angeelas Shannon at (662) 407-1517 or Julia Houston at (662) 407-1512.