Itawamba Community College has selected its cheerleading team for 2021-22 based on recent tryouts.
They include Sydney Elkin of Amory; Harley Boone, Sydney Duggar, both of Guntown; Zoe Bigham of Louisville; Jodi Parks of New Albany; Tiffany Bishop, Lindzie Hurd, Macey Thomas, all of Pontotoc; Mckenna Chisolm of Randolph; Jennah Medlin of Ripley; Kage Heberling, John Bucy Long, Logan McBrayer, John Bryant Stanford, all of Saltillo; Emily Clowers of Thaxton; and Karsyn Owens of Tupelo. The cheer sponsor is Taylor Tutor of Ecru.