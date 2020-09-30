FULTON, Miss. – The 2020 football season has had plenty of twists and turns with COVID-19 forcing multiple changes throughout all levels of football. As a result, the Indians will play a six-game, conference-only schedule, including Coahoma to open and close the season.
The Indians, who are coming off a 5-4 season, including an upset of No. 2 Northwest, missed the playoffs due to conference tiebreaker rules after finishing 4-2 in the North.
Depth, experience key for Indians’ offense
ICC will return nine starters from last season, including Charles Brooks (Greenwood), Tim Yarbrough (Louisville), Ju’Vaonta Woodall (Grenada), Buddy Baughman (Shannon) and Anthony Saylor (Southaven) on the offensive line.
Sophomore running backs Jamarcus Quarles (Oxford) and RJ Wilson (Independence) are the top returning rushers after they combined for nearly 500 yards last season. The addition of freshmen Jamal Brooks (Ripley) and Christopher Russell (Clarksdale) will give the Indians the depth needed to survive the rigors of the physicality of the league.
Tyler Day (Little Rock, Ark.) will split time as tight end and running back to add even more depth to the backfield.
Barry Flowers (Batesville) and Collins Woods (New Orleans, La.) return after leading the Indians in receiving last season. Sophomore Qua Davis (Biggersville) and freshman JJ Daniels (Lake Cormorant) have had strong preseasons and appear to be primed for breakout seasons.
Sophomore quarterback Dylan Faulk’s (Hernando) experience from last season and ability to quickly pick up on the offense after not having a spring practice will be important to the Indians early on, according to Coach Chad Cook. Freshman AV Smith (Pensacola, Fla.) will provide ICC with a solid backup after passing for just under 3,000 yards and leading Escambia High School to Florida’s 6A championship game.
Key starters return to the Indians’ defense
The Indians return eight players on defense, but will have to replace NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Keshun Parker (Calhoun City). Corley Hooper (Ecru), who recorded 53 tackles as a freshman, will be joined by Keaton Cager (Tupelo) and Immanuel Vance (Pontotoc) to help strengthen the linebacker corps.
Ralph Dunn (Pontotoc) and Peyton Rea (Madison) will help bring up a young secondary. The duo combined for 51 tackles last season.
The defense appears to be another strong point for the Indians with Tekoy Randolph (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Jaquon Lott (Marks), Tyrique Howard (Independence) and Coffeyville Community College transfer Myron Green (New Orleans, La.) anchoring the front line. Green is rated as the No. 4 overall JUCO defensive lineman and No. 1 at his position by 247Sports.com.
Benjamin, Mills return on special teams
Brett Hayden Benjamin (Kossuth) returns as ICC’s punter after averaging 31.9 yards per kick as a freshman. The Indians will break in a new place kicker in Shane Lasher (Olive Branch) while Kenner Mills (Kossuth) returns as long snapper.
The Indians will open the season on Oct. 1 at home at Eaton Field against Coahoma Community College. The First American National Bank opening kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the Davis Ford Pregame Show will start at 6 p.m. on SuperTalk Tupelo 101.9 FM and LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
For the latest updated on ticketing information and stadium guidelines, fans are encouraged to visit LetsGoICC.com.