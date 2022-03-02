Apr. 1 is the deadline for submission of online applications for scholarships offered by the Itawamba Community College Foundation, Inc.

A list of scholarships with complete descriptions and an online application are available at https://www.iccms.edu/Scholarships.

Foundation scholarships are established and privately funded for ICC students by individuals, businesses, industries and organizations.

For more information on the application process or scholarship endowment, contact Michael Upton, director of advancement, at maupton@iccms.edu or (662) 862-8035 or foundation@iccms.edu.

