Itawamba Community College will enroll new adult education students with a three-day orientation session, Mar. 1-3, at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Road).
Each session will begin at 8:30 a.m. Participants must have a photo ID, and 16-/17-year-olds should be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring a withdrawal form from the most recent school attended. Entry into the adult education area is across from the WIN Job Center at ICC-Belden.
Students who plan to enroll in any of the classes offered in the ICC five-county district are encouraged to attend.
The schedule includes
Amory – Amory WIN Center (1619 Hwy. 25 North), Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.;
Belden – ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Road), Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and ESL, Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.;
Fulton – Old Grammar School (603 So. Cummings St.), Monday and Tuesday, 4-7 p.m.;
Houston – Houston WIN Center (210 Monroe St.), Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.;
Pontotoc – Pontotoc WIN Center (316 Coffee St.), Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and
Tupelo – Regional Rehabilitation Center (615 Pegram Dr.), Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1-4:30 p.m.
There is no cost for the classes.
GED and HiSET testing is continuing on a weekly basis, and all program-enrolled students take the GED or HiSET free of charge. For more information on scheduling an appointment, contact Priscilla Trice at pbrtice@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1513.