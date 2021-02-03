Itawamba Community College signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a Preferred Candidate Program with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jan. 26, at the Tupelo Campus.
The initiative is a pilot program that will be implemented at ICC, the only community college in the state selected.
“Itawamba Community College is more than excited about this partnership with the Mississippi Highway Patrol,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “According to research, having successfully completed a college degree substantially improves the knowledge and abilities of officers on a vast range of areas from the criminal justice system to conceptual and managerial skills.”
The agreement will allow those who are enrolled to pursue either an A.A. or A.A.S. degree in ICC’s Criminal Justice program, meet with an MHP recruiter and apply for the MHP Preferred Candidate Program to skip weeks of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Academy.
In order to graduate from the MHP Preferred Candidate Program, students must complete one or more semesters of the MHP Candidates on Rapid Entry curriculum, earn the associate’s degree from ICC, meet the C.O.R.E. Patrol School PT requirements and complete an MHP application and background check.
The MHP C.O.R.E. program is aimed at students who are focusing on a degree in Criminal Justice to provide a direct avenue of employment with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, whose recruiters will work alongside ICC’s instructors to introduce a 15-week curriculum, which includes information about responsibilities as a Trooper. C.O.R.E. will be an extra credit course attached to select Criminal Justice classes with oversight from a class instructor. Under the direction of the organization’s administration, MHP recruiting will coordinate with their appropriate department and division heads to facilitate the weekly program based on the curriculum. It includes MHP history/overview, drill and ceremony/honor guard, stop and approach/dash cam footage/officer safety, shooting simulator, accident reconstruction, report writing/courtroom testimony, MBI/investigation techniques/crime lab and forensics, task force, public affairs, SWAT team, special operations group, air operations, K9 and interdiction, motor unit/motor carrier unit, executive protection/internal affairs and EVOC demonstration.
MHP Recruiting will also facilitate and maintain a weekly PT program with C.O.R.E. candidates for preparation for Cadet School as well as visit classes and host recruiting tables during the spring to recruit students into the program, which will begin this fall. Students must register for the MHP C.O.R.E. program, meet specified requirements and sign a waiver prior to participation in the semester curriculum, according to the guidelines. Sophomores will be encouraged to complete a MHP application upon graduation from ICC and completion of the C.O.R.E. program.
Currently, entry into the ranks of the Mississippi Highway Patrol requires the completion of a 23-week training program held at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy.
“We’re excited about the partnership that is being developed with Itawamba Community College,” said Col. Randy Ginn, Director of MHP. “The Mississippi C.O.R.E. program will provide young men and women the opportunity to be exposed to the many avenues of service that a career with MHP provides.”
“It is our belief that the partnership between the Mississippi Highway Patrol and Itawamba Community College will play an integral role in the development of future Troopers,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell, who was also present for the signing. “Participants of the Preferred Candidate Program will gain knowledge and skills that will be utilized to protect and serve the citizens of Mississippi.”
ICC’s Criminal Justice Technology is an online two-year degree program designed to provide specialized training in law enforcement in a number of areas including traffic law, community policing, criminal investigation and criminal law.
The agreement is effective for the 2021-22 academic year and automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods.