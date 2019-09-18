Fulton, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College soccer programs had a successful week going 3-1 on the week with thrilling division wins and a split with tough non-division opponents.
Both the Indians and Lady Indians picked up overtime victories over Northwest Mississippi Community College on Tuesday, and the Lady Indians extended their win streak to four with a 4-3 victory over Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Saturday. The Indians dropped their first game of the season as Gulf Coast picked up a 3-1 win.
Lady Indians extend win streak to four
The Lady Indians (5-3, 3-1 MACJC North) have now won four straight as they defeated Northwest and Gulf Coast last week.
Against Northwest, the Lady Indians trailed 1-0, but Emily Hayward (Oxford) netted the equalizer at the 72nd minute to force overtime. However, overtime was short lived as Grace Joyce (Oxford) scored the golden goal in the first minute of OT to give the Lady Indians the 2-1 win.
The Lady Indians took an early lead against Gulf Coast as Maisy Sumner (Blackburn, England) headed on it off a corner kick, and the 1-0 lead held until the final seven minutes of the first half. ICC and Gulf Coast combined for five goals before in the final seven minutes before halftime, but the Lady Bulldogs would hold the 3-2 advantage at the break.
Sarah Whitt (Pontotoc) score the equalizer at the 47th minute, and Ally Shinall (Oxford) scored the game winner at the 80th minute to give the Lady Indians the 4-3 victory.
Indians defeat Northwest, fall to Gulf Coast
The Indians (6-1, 4-0 MACJC North) split the week defeating Northwest and falling to Gulf Coast.
Against Northwest, the Indians trailed 1-0 right up to the final seconds as they tied the game with 45 seconds left in regulation off the foot of Irvin Rodriguez (Pelham, Ala.). In double overtime, Lando Nichols (Chelsea, Ala.) scored the golden goal on a shot that squeezed between the keeper and the post for the 2-1 win. The thrilling victory wrapped up the first half of division play with the Indians in first place with the unblemished record.
In the non-division showdown with Gulf Coast, the Indians got an early goal from Clayton O’Daniel (Tupelo), but the visiting Bulldogs scored three unanswered to pick up the 3-1 win and hand the Indians their first loss of the season.
ICC will be in action today with the Indians hosting Bethel University at 2 p.m., and the Lady Indians traveling to Columbia State Community College in Franklin, Tenn. at 6 p.m.