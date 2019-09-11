FULTON, Miss. – The ICC soccer teams picked up a pair of division wins over Hinds and East Central this past week.
Lady Indians 6 Hinds 0
Emily Hayward (Oxford) recorded her first-ever collegiate hat trick in the Lady Indians’ 6-0 victory on Tuesday. The freshman midfielder had three goals and two assists. Lexi Loden (Saltillo), Grace Joyce (Oxford) and Ashley Stevens (Amory) each added a goal while Brittany Mathis (North Pontotoc), Halle Moore (Oxford) and Maddie McGregor (Pontotoc) each had an assist.
Lady Indians 3 East Central 1
The Lady Indians got a pair of goals from Mathis and Hayward to pick up a 3-1 victory over East Central on Friday. Loden scored on an assist from Stevens to give ICC a 1-0 halftime lead. Joyce and Ally Shinall (Oxford) each had an assist to help ICC improve to 3-3 and 2-1 in the North.
Anna Wes Driskell (Tupelo) recorded a clean sheet against Hinds and finished the week with a nine saves and one goal allowed.
Indians 3 Hinds 2
The Indians rallied from a 2-0 deficit by scoring three goals in the final 22 minutes to defeat Hinds in a key North Division match on Tuesday.
Clayton O’Daniel (Tupelo) scored the game-winning goal with two minutes left in the match off an assist from David Marquez (Madrid, Spain). Lando Nichols (Chelsea, Ala.) and Irvin Rodriquez (Pelham, Ala.) each added a goal while Marquez finished the match with a pair of assists and Carter Chandler (Tupelo) added another.
Indians 1 East Central 0
The Indians (5-0, 3-0 MACJC North) overcame a sluggish performance to end the week with a 1-0 victory over East Central on Friday.
Carson O’Daniel (Tupelo) scored off an assist from Rodriguez.
Alex Box (Amory) finished the week with five saves and two goals allowed while recording his third clean sheet of the season in the win over East Central.
For more information on ICC soccer and the ten other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com