Several area residents are expected to participate in the commencement ceremony for Itawamba Community College’s Surgical Technology program, July 16.
They include Lauren Beard of Aberdeen; Jared Callihan of Amory; Alexandria Norman of Belmont; Olivia Tolar of Booneville; Jacob Foley, Elizabeth Wilson, both of Fulton; Abby Mason of Golden; Brielle Thompson of Guntown; Leah Gentry of Nettleton; Kallie Morris of Pontotoc; Kizzie Cox of Shannon; Binita Barath and Edgar Zuniga, both of Tupelo.
Surgical Technology, which is a one-year (three-semester) program, prepares graduates to serve as members of the surgical team. Technologists work with surgeons and other surgical personnel in delivering patient care and assuming appropriate responsibilities before, during and after surgery. Graduates receive a certificate of completion or with some additional academic courses may receive the Associate of Applied Science degree. They are eligible to take the national credentialing exam to become a certified surgical technologist.
Tonya Vaughn of Mantachie is the program director, and Jennifer McCoy of Pontotoc, the lab/clinical instructor.
The ceremony will be posted on the @itawambaCC YouTube and social media pages on July 16.