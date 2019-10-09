Itawamba Community College will celebrate Constitution Day, Oct. 22, with a presentation entitled “Power to the People by the People: Northeast Mississippi’s Role in Bringing Electricity to Rural America.”
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
Among the panelists will be Brandon Presley, North Mississippi Public Service Commissioner; and Michael Callahan, executive vice president and CEO of Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi.
Members of the audience will have an opportunity for a question and answer session at the conclusion of the presentation.
The event, which is sponsored by the ICC Political Science Club, is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Chris Stevenson, chairman of the ICC Social Science Division, at castevenson@iccms.edu or (662) 862-8169.