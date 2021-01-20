Itawamba Community College is hosting Coffee Convos at several locations throughout its five-county district to assist high school seniors with admissions, scholarships and housing.
Recruiters Taylor Tutor and Jordan Smith will be available to answer questions and for guidance in the application process.
The locations include Tupelo River Coffee, Jan. 19, noon-2 p.m.; The Grounds Coffee Shop (ICC-Fulton), Jan. 26, noon-2 p.m.; Blacksmith BBQ in Pontotoc, Jan. 28, noon-2 p.m.; The Coffee Pot in Amory, Feb. 2, noon-2 p.m.; and Gather Coffee and Brew in Houston, Feb. 9, noon-2 p.m.
A sign up link is being sent to the students for whom email addresses are available. Counselors and career coaches also have the link.
For more information, contact Tutor at tltutor@iccms.edu or call (662) 862-8281.