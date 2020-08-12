With classes set to begin Aug. 17, Itawamba Community College is one of the only two-year institutions in the state to offer four innovative course schedule offerings for the fall semester.
“In an effort to allow for physical distancing in the classrooms and assist with enhanced cleaning procedures, classes will be taught using one of the four instructional methods,” said Dr. Michelle Sumerel, vice president of instructional services.
The offerings include face-to-face only, face-to-face hybrid, face-to-face Zoom and online only. These instructional methods ensure that all students who registered for a face-to-face class will have 50 percent or more of that class taught in that delivery system each week.
Face-to-face only courses are delivered in a traditional format on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays at all three of the College’s locations, Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. Sumerel said that all classrooms have been reconfigured with desks positioned six feet apart, and typically larger classes have been relocated to spaces that will accommodate more students to enable physical distancing. All face-to-face classes continue to be taught Monday-Thursday since ICC transitioned to a four-day instructional calendar to offer a three-day weekend last year.
Additional options are face-to-face hybrid and face-to-face Zoom. Sumerel said that face-to-face hybrid courses are taught in both traditional face-to-face and online formats. Students meet in the classroom either on Monday or Wednesday or Tuesday or Thursday, and on the other day, they will work on online assignments. The face-to-face meeting day will be assigned based on if students’ last names begin with A-M or N-Z.
Sumerel said that face-to-face Zoom meeting day will also be assigned based on last names beginning with A-M and N-Z. Students meet one day in the traditional classroom, while the second meeting is via Zoom, for which attendance will be recorded upon login. Scheduling options include Mondays and Wednesdays and Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Online only courses are taught solely online via ICC eLearning, Sumerel said.
All ICC classes will have a livestream component so that if quarantine is necessary, students can view lectures remotely and still complete their assignments, Sumerel noted.
Class assignments are currently available on student schedules.
ICC’s eLearning Department was instrumental in the successful transition to online classes when COVID-19 impacted completion of the spring semester. Spring retention for online classes was 87.6 percent, which is above the 85 percent average, Sumerel said. “We are excited to offer these four options to our students to ensure that they have a successful college experience at ICC. Their success is our success.”
More information is available www.iccms.edu/innovativescheduling