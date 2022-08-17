Annie McGregor

New ICC coach Annie McGregor was the Daily Journal's 2021 Volleyball Coach of the Year after leading Pontotoc to the Class 4A state championship.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College women’s volleyball team has hit the hardwood in preparations for the upcoming 2022 campaign under the direction of first-year head coach Annie McGregor. The Indians are coming off a 19-12 season and advanced to the Gulf District Tournament. The Indians should have the pieces in place to make another postseason run to Florida.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus