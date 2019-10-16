Itawamba Community College head volleyball coach Priscilla Morgan will conduct the program’s first-ever tryout on Monday, October 28, at the Fitness Center Gym on the Fulton Campus.
Tryouts are open to all unsigned high school seniors who meet National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) eligibility standards. Participants are responsible for bringing an up-to-date physical, complete online recruiting questionnaire on the volleyball section of LetsGoICC.com and a $25 registration fee.
Check in is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., and tryouts to start at 4 p.m. following a campus tour. An optional dinner will follow tryouts.
All participants will be required to sign a participation waiver before being allowed to try out. Individuals under the age of 18 must contact Coach Morgan at pjmorgan@iccms.edu for the waiver for a parent or legal guardian to sign prior to arrival.
For more information on the tryout, contact Coach Morgan at the address listed above.