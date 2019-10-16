Fulton, Miss. - Itawamba Community College exploded for 635 yards of total offense on their way to defeating Mississippi Delta Community College, 41-7 Thursday night.
The Indians (3-4, 3-2 MACJC North) offensive charge was led by the running backs as freshman RJ Wilson (Independence) ran for 122 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) picked up 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Freshman Jamarcus Quarles (Oxford) powered his way for two rushing touchdowns and 18 yards on five carries.
Through the air, sophomore quarterback Clark Mills (Ecru) completed 19 of 33 passing attempts for 293 yards, one touchdown, and completed passes to eight different receivers. Barry Flowers (Batesville) led the Indian receivers with 151 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions.
Defensively, the Indians held Delta to 15 yards on 27 carries and allowed 196 yards and a touchdown through the air. LeKendrick Jones (Independence) led the Indians’ defense with seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one and half sacks.
The Indians scored on their opening drive on a screen pass from Mills to Flowers, who ran 38-yards for the score, and Quarles gave the Indians a 14-7 led on a one-yard run late in the opening quarter.
Wadlington picked up his first score of the game with under five minutes left until halftime, when he broke a 51-yard run. Quarles added his second touchdown on a powerful three-yard run with under minute left in the half.
The Indians led 28-7 at halftime and at the end of the third quarter. Wadlington broke the scoreless second half with a four-yard run early in the fourth and Wilson broke a 92-yard run with under two minutes remaining for the game’s final score.
Thursday, the Indians will step out of division play and travel to Summit to take on Southwest Mississippi Community College. Kickoff has moved up to 6:30 p.m. and will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red and Tupelo SuperTalk 101.9 FM beginning at 6 p.m. with the Davis Ford Pregame Show.