Fulton, Miss. - In the final week of division play, Itawamba Community College women’s soccer picked up a pair of wins to extend its win streak to 12 straight, but the men dropped a heartbreaker on the road and had a match called for bad weather.
Lady Indians sweep the week
The Lady Indians (13-3, 7-1 MACJC North) ended division play on a hot streak defeating East Central 1-0 in double overtime Tuesday, and dominating Northwest 5-0 Friday.
At East Central, Halle Moore (Oxford) scored the Golden Goal and the game’s lone goal at the 118th minute giving the Lady Indians the thrilling road win.
Against Northwest, the Lady Indians scored early and often with Ally Shinall (Oxford) scoring the game’s first goal and Sarah Whitt (Pontotoc) following with a pair of goals to take a 3-0 lead into halftime. Grace Joyce (Oxford) and Emily Hayward (Oxford) found the back of the net in the second half to pick up the 5-0 victory.
Anna Wesleigh Driskell (Tupelo) didn’t allow a goal in either contest and grabbed four saves to pick up her seventh shutout this season.
Indians fall to East Central
The Indians (8-4, 5-2 MACJC North) fell 2-1 in a hard fought battle with East Central Tuesday, and had their game with Northwest called because of inclement weather Friday.
At East Central, the Indians fell behind 1-0 midway through the first half, but Irvin Rodriguez (Pelham, Ala.) scored the equalizer at the 40th minute off an assist from Clayton O’Daniel (Tupelo). The game winning goal came early in the second half and the Indians dropped only their second division match this season.
After taking a 1-0 lead 12 minutes into the contest, the Indians game against Northwest was called due to inclement weather at the 31st minute. The match will have to be restarted and will be rescheduled. Date and time are TBD.