Itawamba Community College’s Concert Bands will perform Apr. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus.
Participants include Jaden Buchanan, Perashia Dunlap, Jonathan Key, Brooke Roberts, Caleb Schrock, all of Aberdeen; Kindal Gammill, Molly E. Oswalt, both of Ackerman; Karrigan Callihan, Marley Edwards, Ree Hunsucker, Dylan Johnson, Collin Magill, Madeline Martin, Madison Reeves, Ally Sullivan, Sarah Webb, Kaelin Worthington, Alexis Bourland, all of Amory; Elijah Traylor, Karlton Wallace, both of Belden; Gavin Richardson of Bellefontaine; Raymond Everett of Blue Springs; Gaib VanNostrand of Byhalia; Braxton McKinney of Caledonia; Yakema Harper of Calhoun City; Kaitlyn Smith of Cedar Bluff; Matthew Yearby of Columbus; Victoria King of Ecru; Grace Austin, Mark Pass, both of Eupora; Brianna Clark of Falkner; Megan Basden, Cora Beth Brown, Preston Cox, Brandon Harris, Autumn McGuire, all of Fulton; Michael Smith of Greenwood Springs; Eli Head of Haleyville, Ala.; Taya Baggett, Hannah Dickerson, Shemar Jones, all of Hamilton; Zachary Simpson, Clay Tyson, both of Hernando; Perla Diaz, Eliseo Fernandez, both of Houlka; Audrey Aguilar, Annaka Langley, Haley Makamsom, Jamorris Morgan, Christian Rimmer, Brandon Rimmer, Micah Simmons, Monterrian Swing, Pearson Taylor, all of Houston; Jonathan Dobbs, Aubrey Parker, both of Mantachie; Justin Sykes, Cheyanne Cassler, both of Marietta; Samuel Young of Millport, Ala.; Charlotte Williams of Mooreville; Tobiasha Coker, Jatilyn Kidd, Katlyn Raley, Sam Rowell, Kylie Seymore, all of Nettleton; Anna Austin, Lindsey Delashmit, Ruth Montgomery, Nydia Nesbit, Jayde Richardson, all of New Albany; Jackie Lowe-Curtis, Sabryn Moore, JaDarius Wilson, all of Okolona; Cael Andrada of Olive Branch; Landon Hitchcock, Kinley Lindsay, Kamecia Lloyd, Madeline Mulkey, Grayson Hitchcock, all of Oxford; Lanna Dozier of Plantersville; Lillian Angle, Tyjey Arnold, Alysa Bohn, Emma Carwile, Tiffany Ferguson, Cameron Haley, Barrett Holton, Marissa Johnson, Bailey Jones, Gracie Kimbrell, Evan Little, Thomas Locastro, Timothy Locastro, Haleigh McGloflin, Jaigen McKnight, Chase Montgomery, Arrionna Patrick, Jenna Schaefer, Marlee Schaefer, Paige Smith, Brittany Stevens, Austin Stokes, Phebe Triplett, Britney Tzib, Carson Webb, Rashaan White, Racia White, Brannon Wilder, Aleyna Wilgermein, Isaac Williams, all of Pontotoc; Kat Fletcher, Nathaniel Hawkins, both of Randolph; Mattee Berry, Zion Cooper, both of Russellville, Ala.; Tyler Gifford, Matthew Maggard, Lilly McCully, Mark Price, Mitchell Bennett, all of Saltillo; Serenity Jones, Alexandria McCoy, Kaleshia Morrow, all of Shannon; Savannah Beck, Eli Hathcote, Kyra Kirk, all of Smithville; Asia Tate, Megan Wise, both of Starkville; Jeffrey Wells and Livanndrick McCray, both of Taylor; Anna Grace Funderburk, Ella-Kate Nichols, both of Thaxton; Taylor Britt of Toccopola; Jasmine Gilliard of Tremont; Andrew Beard, Tyler Dancy, Kaitlyn Haire, Tearrow Johnson, Nicholas Tubb, Christopher Williams, all of Tupelo; Maggie Hardin of Union; McKenzie Crosman of Vernon, Ala.; Dianna G. Busby of Weir; and Brittni Moore of West Point.
Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed.