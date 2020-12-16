Itawamba Community College Systems Engineer Jason Guntharp of Fulton last month represented all 15 Mississippi public two-year institutions during a press briefing to announce their addition to a statewide science, engineering and technology research and development consortium called the Mississippi Optical Network (MissiON).
Guntharp served as chair of the subcommittee, which assisted with the addition of Mississippi’s community colleges to the C Spire initiative.
Additional speakers for the virtual press conference included Hu Meena, president and CEO of C Spire; Dr. Andrea Mayfield, executive director of the Mississippi Community College Board; David Sliman, CIO of the University of Southern Mississippi; and Jim Richmond, vice president of marketing for C Spire.
They discussed the addition of community colleges to the network, the boost for distance learning, efforts to train and equip students for future jobs in Mississippi employers and benefits for the state’s economy through the MissiON network.
“As Mississippi’s leading broadband communications provider, C Spire is proud to provide innovative, leading-edge technology and the latest fiber optic infrastructure to help expand the size of the MissiON network and enable researchers to pursue comprehensive solutions to 21st century challenges, Meena said.
Guntharp said that no matter the delivery system, quality instruction and outcome are the ultimate plumb line when gauging the effectiveness of a school technology program. “Colleges equip themselves with distance learning management systems, popular browsers for research, telephony, laptops, tablets, desktops and a countless line of business applications.” Although, like vehicles, they are different, but what they all have in common is the need for highways.
Guntharp cited the commitment of community colleges to major investments in “building the highways. Equipment demands are great, both wired and wireless, as infrastructure is put in place, paving the roads that this plethora of devices and applications will traverse.” The largest intersection, he said, is the area where all other roads converge, the internet connection. “It is here we find yet another investment in travel – a highway to our neighbors, partners, students and the rest of the world – a highway that until recently was much more difficult to acquire.
“Without this internet highway, all travel stops,” Guntharp said. “Our vehicles depend on it, and we depend on our vehicles. Due to the nature of our business, it cannot be unavailable for any prolonged length of time. Our student expectations demand it.”
This month, each of Mississippi’s 15 community colleges moved to missiON, the Mississippi Optical Network hosted by C Spire, for connectivity. The network was created to connect universities, research facilities and partners across the state at unprecedented speeds with exceptional reliability and redundancy. The missiON network is also used for commodity internet access at very competitive prices due to the state’s latest telecommunications contract with C Spire. Guntharp noted that missiON allows a future pathway to Internet2.
Mayfield said the transition to the MissiON network will help with expanded distance learning needs for more than 200,000 students in the community college system. “We’re excited about joining a robust network that meets our needs now and well into the future.” Mayfield said the state’s community colleges have been considering joining the consortium for some time, weighing the costs, level of effort and potential benefits, but decided earlier this year after the public health emergency to move forward with plans to partner with C Spire on the project. “Our students, teachers and staff needed a fast, reliable solution.”
“The community college network is entering a new era,” Guntharp said. “In our move to missiON, we inherit the benefits of the Mississippi Optical Network. Each college receives a multi-gigabit connection to each of its peers…It is flexible, manageable and controlled by each college independently based on need.
“This is such a huge win for community colleges in the state,” Guntharp said. “The community colleges in the state, regarding connectivity, are in a much better position to take on whatever the future may bring, whether we continue to battle our way through a pandemic, take on additional challenges with distance and hybrid learning, or simply desire to meet the new expectations of our students. The future is promising for our connectivity, technology programs and effectiveness in challenging times. May we move forward without hesitation. We are now on missiON.”
In 2000, Guntharp earned the associate’s degree with honors at ICC, where he was selected to the Hall of Fame and received Honors Day awards in his field for two years. He has held numerous technology certifications throughout his career. He has served as Coordinator of Technology for the Lee County Schools and later taught courses in ICC’s Information Systems Technology program. He joined the ICC Telecommunications and Information Systems department in 2011 and served as Network Administrator until 2017.He is a 2010 Lamplighter recipient, graduate of the 2014-15 Leadership Development Institute and 2016-17 Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy. He and his wife, Shea, have four daughters.