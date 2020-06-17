Both Phi Theta Kappa chapters at Itawamba Community College have elected officers for 2020-21.
Officers of the Upsilon Sigma Chapter at the Fulton Campus include Abby Rinehart of Saltillo, president; Diana Salinas of Golden, Regional reporter/vice president of leadership; Amber Rakestraw of New Albany, vice president of communications; Kelan Traylor of Tupelo, vice president of fellowship; Montana Moody of Pontotoc, vice president of public relations; Asil Arar of Saltillo, vice president of membership; Perashia Dunlap of Aberdeen, vice president of membership; Crystal Adams of Golden, vice president of projects; Anna Grace Weddle of Saltillo, vice president of leadership; Emma Atkinson of Tupelo, vice president of scholarship; Jaydan Ray of Caledonia, vice president of scholarship; Kaylee Markham of Golden, vice president of service; and Miranda Flippo of Aberdeen, vice president of projects.
Beta Tau Sigma Chapter officers at the Tupelo Campus are Madison West of Tupelo, president; Anna Grace McKinney of Nettleton, vice president of scholarship and public relations; Reilly Grace Carter of Saltillo, vice president of service; Andrea Hurd of Pontotoc, vice president of fellowship; and Jack Baker of Tupelo, vice president of leadership.
There are more than 1,300 chapters in Phi Theta Kappa, which recognizes academic achievement of college students and provides opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders.