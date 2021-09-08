Itawamba Community College’s Upsilon Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa has received a grant to enhance its 2021 Honors in Action project.
Phi Theta Kappa and the Mellon Foundation teamed up to fund the grants.
According to Susan Edwards, associate vice president of honors programming and undergraduate research for PTK, the award was based on the chapter’s “strong application. “We are proud of the work you do at your college and in your community with your participation in a robust Honors in Action project.”
The project focuses on the fluctuation of natural constructed environments and how an intentional interaction can affect our legacy, according to Robin Lowe of Amory, contact adviser for the Upsilon Sigma Chapter. The research question is “How can we promote ecotourism both locally and globally to leave a legacy for future generations?”
Lowe said that the project will focus specifically on discovery of the effects of ecotourism both on campus and in the college community.
“Our intended goals are to promote our natural resource areas on (the Fulton) campus, instruct our campus and community on the importance of ecotourism, learn more about the natural resources in our area, connect our campus and our community’s downtown area to grow our local businesses and leave a legacy for the next generation of students and citizens in our area,” Lowe said. “These goals will create more interest from citizens and students, both current and future, about Phi Theta Kappa and the Honors in Action program.”
The chapter plans for the $1,000 grant to be used for birdhouses, an outdoor classroom, nature walks and a downtown community event.
PTK team members who are working on the project include Carli Cole of Amory; Matthew Wheeler of Fulton; Harley Boone, Jacob Clinton, both of Guntown; Lanie McCaughey of Hernando; Ely Ward, Luke Jackson, both of Mooreville; Chloe Evans of Plantersville; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Haley Dean of Saltillo; Eli Hathcote of Smithville; and Kiley Smith of Woodland. Additional Fulton Campus advisers are Jay Humphries of Vina, Ala. and Bradley Howard of Saltillo.
Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for two-year colleges. Its hallmarks are leadership, scholarship, fellowship and service. Members are afforded opportunities for personal and professional growth and to provide service to the community and society at large.