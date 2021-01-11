Black Ice Possible Tonight into early Tuesday...
Light snow will continue to taper off through early evening. Cloud cover and light winds will not allow for much drying of roadways tonight. Temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 20s tonight. Therefore, any areas with snow on roadways or wet roadways will likely refreeze. This could result in hazardous driving conditions tonight through Tuesday morning. Use caution while traveling and watch for areas of black ice, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, overpasses and shady areas.