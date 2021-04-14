Murphy’s Law is “if anything can go wrong, it will go wrong.”
I read where reference to Murphy’s Law can be traced back to 1949 at an Air Force base in California where Captain Edward Murphy was testing the effects of sudden braking. Time after time his machinery failed and an exasperated Murphy said of his technician, “If there is any way to do it wrong, he’ll find it.”
Murphy’s Law actually has a first amendment: “If there is a possibility of several things going wrong, the one that will cause the most damage will be there one to go wrong.”
For example:
Your lost sewing needle will be found by your husband when he is walking around barefoot.
Uniforms only come in two sizes, too large and too small.
If you drop a piece of toast it always fall buttered side down.
But at my house Murphy’s Law means "if anything can go wrong, everything will go wrong.”
Murphy’s Law at my house begins long before “we lose the needle.”
We have to find the needle first. And when do you need a sewing needle the most? It’s always when you’re already running late and you’re throwing on clothes and pop, a button goes flying off.
Now when a button hits the floor at my house it passes through a time warp into a parallel universe.
Long before you have to worry about losing the needle you have to find the button.
A button that falls onto a carpeted floor can bounce, roll or ricochet up to 17 feet. A button that hits a hardwood floor can travel 33 feet. And if a window is open there’s a 67 percent chance it flew outside.
That info is true. I got it off the World Health Organization website.
If your cat finds the button he/she will purr-posefully hide the button and continue to walk between your feet as you frantically continue the search.
If your dog finds the button he will eat it and you’ll never know.
If you have a child younger than two years old in the house they will start gagging and you will think they found and swallowed the button. And of course children only swallow objects on a weekend when there’s no one at the hospital to take an x-ray and no one on call to read the x-ray.
And of course you will have to call Blue Cross No Shield to get the x-ray pre-approved before the procedure can be done. And all the time you know you haven’t met your annual $7,800 per person deductible anyway.
If you have a child older than two, that child will find the button and either flush it down the toilet or add the button to his/her collection.
If your wife spies the button first and she doesn’t like the shirt that the button popped off of she will throw the button outside into the yard while you’re ironing another shirt that she does like.
Just for the sake of being totally ridiculous let’s pretend that you actually find the button.
May God have mercy on your soul.
That means you must start the three hour search for that minuscule pack of sewing needles that you haven’t seen since the last time you gained weight and popped a button off a favorite shirt.
Being the fool you are you will ask your wife “do you know where a needle is?”
“I have no idea, I don’t sew,” she will reply. “Where did you put that teeny tiny pack of needles last time you used one?”
If you’re smart you won’t answer, but either way you know what’s coming next.
“Look in that drawer where all that other junk is,” your wife will say.
You’ll say something like, “All the drawers have junk in them!”
And she will reply,” You’re right, it’s all your junk.”
And the cat will laugh, the dog will pass gas and your children, by now, will have gone outside and gotten their clothes dirty.
Obviously the trip is now off, but you’re on a quest. I’m gonna find that #*#* pack of needles in that drawer.
About four hours later the junk drawer will be empty but no sewing needles were found.
Having eaten a bag of mini Milky Ways while needle hunting you are now dying of thirst and reach up in the cabinet for a glass.
There in the corner of the shelf is a small white needle packet. But of course it’s empty.
And then as you slowly walk to the bedroom you step on a needle.
David’s law fulfilled.