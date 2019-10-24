One morning a couple of weeks back I let my chickens out of their house and noticed my favorite one, Raymond, wasn’t running amongst the flock.
I wandered down the back path thinking he’d run out before I’d caught sight of him, but didn’t see him there. You see, he and the cock of the walk, Copper, don’t get along too well some days.
So with a heavy heart I went to the truck to get to work.
My dear Jon had shut them up the night before, so I thought maybe something had happened to the rooster and he was already in the ground and Jon hadn’t told me.
When I got home for lunch that day I remembered that in my haste that morning, I’d forgotten to let the cats out. Raymond crossed my mind again, and I wondered if maybe … I opened up the cat door and sure enough, six cats meowed at me and one black and white rooster peeked at me through his pretty red waddles. I laughed.
“You’d rather spend the night with the cats than put up with Copper, huh?” I asked.
Raymond was the only rooster that thought he needed to flog us from time to time. I didn’t know what turned him that way. But if I wore red out around him I guess he thought I was his mortal enemy and sneaked up on me.
I found out by doing some reading that when the roosters are trying to find their place amongst a lot of new hens, they get that way, and you just have to raise your arms and chase them and holler at them. It works.
Anyway, every night now since that one he has gone to the cat house and slept with them. I can’t say as I blame him, he has six fur blankets to snuggle up to.
Of course I wonder if the cats fight over who gets the feather pillow to sleep on. Can you imagine a fluffy live down pillow? Buuuut knowing how roosters smell he won’t be coming to my bed any time soon.
Now that’s not the only thing that has gone on around Magnolia plantation lately. Jon went away to spend time with his great-aunt in Booneville and I spent the weekend getting some Operation Christmas child shopping done. Now y’all have been treated to two stories on this subject that is near and dear to my heart, and there will be more.
Anyway, I also finally got my scarecrow up at the end of the driveway. I’ve been wanting to get that done, but the weather has just been too hot to think about it. Sunday afternoon with its clear cool air and azure skies was the perfect weather for me to build my little lady fishing woman.
She reminds me of grandmama because she loved to fish rain or shine. I rolled some tires down the driveway that Jon has had hanging around the hill for several years and used them as her chair.
I put one of the big cane poles in them for her fishing pole then put her together. Then I had to string the pole. It would have made much more sense to string the pole before I put it in the tires and set the scarecrow on it, but seeing as I am a Sanders who are closely related to Aron’s, I chose the longest hardest way to do it. You see, the tip end of the pole is more than seven feet high. Sooo I traipsed down the driveway to the house and got my little wooden chair and carried it to said pole and put my pretty hook on it.
So now the lady is fishing in the fall air and the rooster is snoring with the cats. And if the rooster meows or the cats let out a lusty ‘erer-erer-errrrrr’ I guess that means they are learning foreign languages at night.