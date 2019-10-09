Anything bugging you this week? If not, then you’re lucky because all kinds of “bugs” are in the news.
For years bug zappers have been shocking news to bugs everywhere, but now the tables have been turned.
The Kaz Co. is recalling several models of bug zappers due to a possible shock hazard to humans!
The recall involves the Stinger BK series insect Zapper. The company said the insect kill grid can detach inside the housing, posing a shock hazard.
Some Democrats in Washington have called for appointment on an independent counsel to investigate the possibility that the bug zappers are being sabotaged by Russian mosquitoes aimed at disrupting the 2020 presidential election.
Consumers can return the recalled bug zappers for a full refund, plus coupons for purchasing fly swatters and two insect smashing bricks.
And it’s no secret that bugs love warm places.
According to a news release, a woman had just begun drying her hair when her blow dryer quit working. The woman pulled out an old blow dryer which had long ago been stuffed inside the cabinet under the sink.
When the hair dryer was turned on several cockroaches were blown out onto her face and hair.
A hot mess ensued. According to the insurance claim, items broken included a towel rod, shower curtain, vanity mirror, makeup mirror, a commode lid, a blow dryer, a marital relationship and a big toe.
But remember, real bugs aren’t the only “bugs” that cause problems.
Computer “bugs" are a big pain for this computer world we live in, causing the device users to be confused, amused and often irritated.
When Apple phones introduced its Siri feature the questions asked of Siri caused some unexpected answers.
When asked “What’s the best cell phone ever,” Siri responded with “Nokia Lumia 900 4G mobile phone,” advising the owner to turn to the competition. Apple reprogrammed Siri to answer “the one you are holding.”
A while back there was news of an installation error for Windows Mobile operating system. The Windows Phones with this bug failed to boot and displayed the following message: “Windows failed to start,” the message begins. “To fix the problem: 1) Insert your Windows installation disc and restart your computer. 2) Choose your language settings, and then click ‘Next.’ 3) Click ‘Repair your computer.”
This bug amused a lot of users as the instructions were asking to insert a disc in your phone. Not quite sure where to insert the disc.
One computer programmer added insults as responses to errors, instead of the boring standard error messages when you type something wrong.
When an erroneous message was typed into the system, the computer’s responses included:
Where did you learn to type?
Are you on drugs?
You type like I drive.
stty: unknown mode: doofus
It can only be attributed to human error.
What, what, what, what, what, what, what, what, what, what?
You do that again and see what happens…
Speak English you fool — there are no subtitles in this scene.
My pet ferret can type better than you!
Maybe if you used more than just two fingers…
I’ve seen penguins that can type better than that.
I also read where a bug in Apple’s FaceTime software lets Apple users listen in on the people they are calling, and even see through their front-facing camera, without them picking up the call.
Wow! Big Brother is watching us.
The number of smartphone users in the world is expect to reach 2.7-billion this year.
I was at a restaurant yesterday and looked over at a family of five. Everyone was on a cell phone.
Mom was on FaceBook, dad was checking football scores, two kids were playing games and the youngest was checking stock prices.
Bugs are everywhere. Invest in Raid and Off.
And remember to wear your steel toe boots when using your blow dryer.