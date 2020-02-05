Technically, Moses is the first man to download files from the cloud using a tablet. Plus unlimited talk, text, data and streaming.
The following are observations from a hodgepodge of unconsciousness.
“Roses are red, violets are blue,
A face like yours belongs in the zoo,
Don’t worry, I’ll be there too,
Not in the cage, but laughing at you!”
“Hug, don hit; clean don’t dirty; laugh, don’t whine; speak, don’t yell;
Help, don’t watch; listen, don’t ignore;
Play, don’t fight; share, don’t hoard;
Ask, don’t assume; give, don’t take;
Smile, don’t pout; love, don’t hate;
Vacuum, or no golf.
House Rules
“I brought home the bacon and all she does is complain about the pig!”
“Baby chicks say, “Talk is cheep, cheep, cheep!”
“Rose are red,
Violets are red,
Tulips are red,
Bushes are red,
The sheshed, it’s red,
Good Lord Janet,
The garden’s on fire!’
In the Oval Office, no one puts Baby in a corner.
You can kill two birds with one stone, or feed three birds with one scone.
Back in the day, I could see much better than at night.
Momma said, “At the stroke of midnight, Cinderella’s just another woman who wants you to help her find her shoes.”
Life is short. Live your dream and wear your passion. But if you want to order something you’ve got to go put a shirt on.
Dream about the spaces you would like to occupy, or save up twenty percent and buy a house.
Getting lost will help you find yourself, but if your wife’s in the car she will still be mad that you wouldn’t stop and ask directions.
Find the real you. Then take the other one back and get your money back.
God only knows. So ask Him.
Life is about the people you meet and the things you create with them. Then they’ll move to Nashville and Jackson and only come see you on holidays.
If you don’t like something, change it, especially dirty diapers.
Life is simple, but algebra is hard.
Stop over-analyzing. Ask your grandchild how to update the setting on your phone.
Don’t wait for the perfect moment, propose on the golf course.
Start doing things you love, but first you’ve got to go buy the box of Private Collection sea salt caramel ice cream.
Ask the next person you see what their passion is (unless it’s a state trooper that just pulled you over).
I saw a t-shirt that read: “Whatever doesn’t kill me, better start running.”
That explains my chronic sinus problem.