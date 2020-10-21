Well there’s a first time for everything, including a Halloween yard sign that reads: “Please roll my yard, please, please (preferably Charmin Ultra Soft)”
Here’s some more Halloween greeting signs.
“Sleepy Hollow Dead and Breakfast (free broom parking)”
“Beware of Pink Flamingo”
“Trick or Treaters welcome, but beware of falling houses”
“Meddle not in the affairs of dragons for you are crunchy and good with ketchup”
“If you become frightened hide behind the chain saws”
“If you are reading this then you are blissfully unaware of what is behind you”
“Please don’t pet the plants, they BITE”
A spooky places directional sign with pointed arrows offered directions to “Salem, Hogwart’s, Elm Street, Sleepy Hollow, Washington D.C., Portland”
A yellow lined parking space declared: “Broom parking reserved for Speaker Pelosi”
“Well behaved children welcome, the rest will be made into pies”
“Witch spells not covered by Obama Care”
“Quit Ringing My Doorbell You Little Sheets”
“Wicked until I’ve had my coffee”
“Don’t make fun of the size of the Witch’s broom”
“The dirty dishes, the dirty floors and unfolded clothes are just Halloween decorations”
“Hocus pocus, our security cameras all focus”
“Creeping It Real”
“Don’t Laugh, he wasn’t green, overweight and bald when I married him”
“If the shoe fits wear it, if the broom fits ride it”
“Forget last years’s Christmas lights, focus on the carved pumpkin”
“A witch lives here but don’t worry, she hasn’t cooked anything in forty years”
“Get all the cookies you want, I only used sugar in half of them”
“We ran out of candy, but take an extra piece of grandmother’s Christmas fruit cake”
“When witches go riding and Black Cats are seen, the Moon laughs and whispers ’tis near Hallloween’ (Or you’re simply in New Orleans)”
“The dog on the porch won’t bite, but he will pass gas”
“Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen, voices whisper in the trees, 'don’t answer the door it’s Aunt Louise’”
“Tonight weeee fly, tomorrow we’ll be back riding in my 2002 Camry”
“Witches can drive a stick"
“Pick your poison, my wife made all the treats"
“It’s all a bunch of Hocus Locus, but Democrats call it the Affordable Care Act””
“They’re creepy and they’re kooky, Mysterious and spooky, They’re altogether hooky, The Senate Judiciary!"