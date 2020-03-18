Last night three bears knocked on my door. They were wanting to trade a gallon of honey for a roll of Charmin Ultra Soft bathroom tissue.
Believe me folks, no one enjoys normal more than me. At my house, normal means that my wife commandeers the bathroom every morning.
She has a system of getting bathed and ready every day. That means “don’t touch my stuff on the bathroom counter.” I just sit back and wait until Mrs. Normal gets through.
In this column I normally love to share funny stories and poke fun. But this week things are not normal in Pontotoc, nor Mississippi, nor the United States and certainly not in the world.
Over four months ago we began hearing about the coronavirus in China. People were getting sick and we learned that people were dying. The streets of cities in China became ghost towns.
I may have joked about the coronavirus four months ago, but there’s nothing funny about it now.
The coronavirus pandemic is infecting thousands around the world and killing thousands.
And now the coronavirus has been detected in every state in America except one.
I wasn’t born until December of 1956. I never saw firsthand the misery, heartbreak and monumental challenges of WWII. But America and its allies responded.
After Pearl Harbor was bombed on December 7, 1941, nothing was normal in America, nor the world.
It was not business as usual. Priorities changed. Americans united and sprang into action.
I’ve seen nothing in my lifetime like the threat imposed by the coronavirus.
It looks like things will not be normal again for months to come.
We live in a world that wants answers. We want facts and figures. We want it all. We want it now.
We’ve become used to just pushing the right buttons on a computer or cell phone.
We want someone to tell us accurately when this crisis will pass. We want normal.
Folks we’re not going to stop the coronavirus with finger pointing or political blame.
If we don’t stop and listen and immediately heed the warnings about “flattening the curve” of this coronavirus onslaught, thousands of our loved one across this country may die.
If things are normal in your life, you’re not helping.
We need an aggressive approach to social distancing recommendations and an increase in testing.
In three weeks, Italy went from some 76 confirmed cases of coronavirus to more than 27,000, including a death toll that has topped 2,150 as of Tuesday (March 17).
As of Tuesday the U.S. has seen a steady rise in infections since the outbreak began, with at least 4,661 confirmed cases and 85 deaths as of Tuesday morning.
Most importantly we should now interpret White House and health officials guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak as rules.
My wife has rules about the bathroom. Now we must all follow new rules about living our lives.
The nation’s top infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he would like to see a 14-day national shutdown imposed. Dr. Fauci said Americans should be prepared to “hunker down significantly more than we as a country are doing.”
It may come to that. We have to stop this wildfire spread of disease.
On Monday President Trump outlined steps for all Americans to take part in a national campaign that it is calling, “15 days to slow the spread.”
Pres. Trump outlined new guidelines for Americans, "including the young and healthy," including engaging in home education, avoiding gatherings of more than 10, avoiding discretionary travel, and avoiding bars, restaurants and food courts.
-Listen and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
-If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
-If your children are sick, keep them at home. Do not send them to school. Contact your medical provider.
-If someone in your household has tented positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home. Do not go to work. Do not go to school. Contact your medical provider.
-If you are an older person, stay home and away from other people.
-If you are a person with a serous underlying health condition that can put you at increased risk (for example, a condition that impairs your lung or heart functions or weakens your immune system) stay home and away from other people.
The White House is also advising governors in states with evidence of community transmission to close schools and says that states with evidence of community spread should close restaurants, bars, gyms, and other venues where people gather.
We don’t like to be told what to do. We don’t want someone closing down our favorite hangout.
We want to visit our friends, go out to eat, play ball, go to the gym and go to church.
And we want to go to school.
It won’t be normal, but the world will not end if we don’t go back to school this school year. Lots of kids depend on their grandparents. Older Americans are in the most danger from the coronavirus.
And not everyone can make school work over the internet.
But we will survive not being normal.
We need time to get the testing out to the masses. We need an accurate evaluation of just how many have the virus in America.
But most importantly we need to do everything we can to stop the spread of this killer disease.
Most importantly we need to pray for God’s help. Some folks don’t believe in the power of pray. We need to pray for them too.
This is our time to step up. It’s not time to be normal. It’s time to do the right things.