I continue to be utterly frustrated and opposed to President Joe Biden’s deliberate decision to do nothing to stop illegal aliens from continuing to pour into the United States along our Southern border.
A country without secure borders is not a country.
The security of America is the number one responsibility of every American President.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures show that more than 2 million unauthorized migrants came across the Mexican border in the 2021 calendar year and were apprehended or turned themselves in – in addition to those not stopped or detected.
U.S. authorities reported those figures include 178,840 unauthorized migrants at the southern border in December, 2021 alone, a two percent increase over the previous month.
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials reported that in October- November- December 2021 — the numbers showed 496,148 migrant encounters during that three months – the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection operational statistics released last week there were 153,941 encounters along the southwest land border in January 2022. In total, there were 164,973 encounters along the Southwest land border in February 2022.
Since March 2020, U.S. authorities have used the emergency public health order known as Title 42 as their primary border management tool, allowing agents to bypass standard immigration proceedings and rapidly deport most migrants to their home countries or to Mexico. Title 42, has been used to conduct nearly two million expulsions of illegal aliens since March 2020.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which oversees Title 42, announced on April 1 that the measure would no longer be enforced after May 23, explaining that it was no longer necessary “considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19.”
Republican lawmakers in Washington last week warned that ending Title 42 would increase illegal crossings along the Southern border to as many as 18,000 encounters per day.
Legislation was introduced last week in Washington seeking to have Centers for Disease Control wait at least another 60 days before rescinding Title 42. During that 60-day timeframe, the CDC would be required to consult with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees border agents, to submit a plan to Congress about how the government would address a potential spike in migrant arrivals once Title 42 is lifted.
Along the Southern border, the Rio Grande Valley Sector saw the largest number of apprehensions in December 2021, with 137,239, followed by Del Rio with 91,621, Yuma (Arizona) with 74,238, Tucson (Arizona) with 56,464 and El Paso with 49,012.
Last week I was glad to see that Texas Governor Greg Abbott made good on his promise to begin busing illegal aliens apprehended in Texas to Washington, D.C. At least two bus loads of illegal migrants were unloaded at the foot of the U.S. Capital April 13. Officials said the illegal aliens had originally came from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Colombia.
Governor Abbot told Fox News that the illegal aliens crisis in border towns from Texas to California is an unparalleled catastrophe.
"We live in a time with the most extreme and urgent border crisis in the history of the state of Texas," Abbott said. "In just the past 15 months there’s been more than 1.6 million people come across the Texas border illegally.”
Abbott noted that the 1.6 million figure is higher than the population of any Texas city except for Houston.
The Southern border of the U.S. has become the market place for illegal drug cartels and human smugglers. Law enforcement officials stress that human smugglers are now getting more than $10,000 per person.
I love America and I understand why people would risk life and limb to get here by any means possible.
But this illegal invasion must be stopped. No one knows these people or their character.
President Biden and his cast of fools just let them all in. Then they use your tax money to send them here, there and yonder, shouting “out of sight, out of mind.”
Would you want 5,000 illegal aliens walking into Pontotoc County every day? How about 18,000? How about five to 50?
Immigration to the United States on a temporary or permanent basis is generally limited to three different routes: employment, family reunification, or humanitarian protection. There is a lawful way to become an American citizen, albeit a very limited avenue.
Is this generation of Americans, including myself, so stupid that we cannot see that our current policy along the Southern border is lunacy, fraught with peril?
If we can’t see that, we don’t deserve America. And we probably won’t have her much longer.