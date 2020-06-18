In recent years we have seen a renewed interest in preserving food at home. This interest is part of the larger trend to prepare more meals at home, and to eat more locally grown food.
Preserving food includes forms such as freezing, canning, smoking, and dehydrating. According to the Ball canning company, almost half (49%) of millennial’s are interested in canning their own food.
The most popular item for canning is cucumber pickles, with dill being the most popular version of pickles. Canning can be used beyond the classic cucumber pickle to include almost any fruit or vegetable. Other popular items for canning are jams and jellies. Canning is a way to enjoy the abundance of your garden months after the gardening season has ended.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service offers publications to help consumers ensure their home-canned goods are of good quality and are safe. These publications are available online at the extension.msstate.edu Web Page under the Publications tab.
The Complete Guide to Home Canning (Publication 1152) is a thirty-five page guide that provides detailed instructions and equipment needed for both water-bath and pressure canning, directions for canning vegetables and fruits, as well as directions and recipes for numerous pickles, relishes, jellies, jams, marmalades, preserves.
Another publication, Home Canning: Questions and Answers (Publication 993) helps in troubleshooting common problems, such as jars breaking, how to know if a jar is sealed, and provides answers to many other frequently asked questions related to canning.
You can also link to these publications from the Pontotoc County Extension Office Facebook page. For additional help locating any of these resources, you may also call the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.