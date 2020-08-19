Was it William Shakespeare or Bill Dundee who asked, “What’s in a name?”
When it comes down to town names in Mississippi, it turns out quite a lot.
Cowpen, MS, is located in Attala County, east of Kosciusko. I heard a weather channel reporter try and pronounce Kosciusko once and it wasn’t pretty.
How about Ecru, MS? Ecru means beige and the town’s name came from the color of it’s railroad depot.
Alligator is a town in the northernmost part of the state in Boliver County. This one is easy, the town gets its name from a nearby lake, Alligator Lake, which once had a large population of alligators.
Bude, MS, is a nice town. Don’t be rude in Bude.
There’s Carriere, MS. Don’t show your derrière in Carriere.
Be nice. In fact you can be a darling, in Darling, MS., located in Quitman County, north of Marks.
There’s a Friar’s Point, MS, but no baker's hill or boiling pot.
Know anyone from Goodman, MS? I bet you do know someone from Star, MS. Country music singing star Faith Hill is from Star.
Where is Weir, MS? It’s nice, but some say it Weirs on you.
Dragon, MS, is located appropriately in Forrest County, which is where all good dragons should be.
Promised Land, MS, was once a town located in Sunflower County north of present day Drew.
Of course at the other end of the name spectrum is Merry Hell, MS, an unincorporated community in Simpson County. According to Wikipedia, Merry Hell was so named from the family feuds of the early Scottish settlers.
Red Lick, MS, is an incorporated community located in Jefferson County, MS. It’s located in the basin adjoining the Big Red Candy Apple River.
In central Lauderdale County you can visit Zero, MS. It’s about five and a half miles southeast of Meridian. The speed limit is a minus 20.
Eulogy, MS, was located in Holmes County and did not participate in the 2010 census. But everyone expressed their condolences for not participating.
Jug Fork, MS, is located on the Lee-Union County line in Northeast MS. I’m told Mrs. Fork was quite a dish, but she ran away with the spoon.
If you’re in Alcorn County you can drop by Cuba, MS. You can get your picture taken by a statue of Desi Arnaz’s Congos.
If the weather’s cold you might drop by Hot Coffee, MS, located in Covington County. The town was named after the popularity of store owner L.J. Davis’ coffee, which was made from pure spring water, New Orleans beans and molasses drippings for sweetener. Legend has it that the Devil traded a guitar player’s soul for a cup of Davis’ java.
About 16 miles southeast of Meridian you can visit Whynot, MS. What’s wrong with Whynot?
Then there’s Chunky, MS. No it’s not named after chocolate ice cream. It’s named after Chunky Creek, which is three miles east of town. It’s in Newton County.
Possumneck, MS, is located in Attala County. I’m told that Granny Clampett’s favorite restaurant is located there.
Itta Bena is in Leflore County. It’s just down the road from Itsy Bitsy, MS, but it’s bigger and has more blues musicians.
Leakesville is a nice town. And I hear there’s plenty of good plumbers in that town.
Learned, MS, is located in Hinds County. You can’t tell nobody nothing there, you have to ask them something.
Montrose, MS, is located in Jasper County. But it’s not the town where Deep Purple recorded their Smoke on the Water album.
Picayune’s a nice town, but the yunes are really picked over.
The folks are nice in Ruleville, MS, down in Sunflower County, but if you break the rules they put you in jail until you spell Shuqualak correctly.
Scooba, MS, is the birthplace of Scooby Doo
State Line, MS, I’m guessing it’s not in the middle of the state.
Como, MS. The youngest of those Como boys, Perry, was a good singer.
Shiver’s MS, located in Simpson County is not known for its cold weather. It’s supposedly named after a man named Evan Shivers who in 1886 applied for a post office with a heater.
Duck Hill, MS, has nothing to do with ducks. According to folks in Montgomery County, the town is named after Chief Duck, a Choctaw medicine man and shaman, who lived in the town at the top of a hill.
Tchula, pronounced “chew-huh”, is located in Holmes County. The town’s not named after a sneeze.
I’ve never been to Arm, MS, located about six miles Southeast of Monticello. It’s famous for pistols and Lego toys.
My favorite is Pontotoc. Or as Mayor Howard Stafford pronounced it, “Pontok."