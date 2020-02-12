Pontotoc, MS (38863)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.