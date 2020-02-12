Pontotoc County voters who have moved to a new residential address since November 2019 are asked to come by the Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk’s office by February 28 (2020) and update their voter registration, urged Pontotoc County Circuit Clerk Melinda Nowicki.
“If you’ve moved since last November we need you to come by so we can update your address for the polling book and you’ll know if your voting precinct has changed,” Nowicki said.
The 2020 Democrat and Republican primary elections for president, along with some U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representative seats, will be on the March 10 primary ballots.
Regular business hours for the circuit clerk’s office is Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Absentee voting for the primaries is ongoing.
The deadline to vote absentee in the circuit clerk’s office is Saturday, March 7. Nowicki said her office will also be open on Saturday, February 29, and Saturday, March 7, from 8 a.m. until 12 noon for voting absentee.