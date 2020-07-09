It is never too early to plan for the Halloween and Thanksgiving, right? I think the answer is yes. It is a perfect time to begin this process by planting pumpkins in your home vegetable garden.
Growing pumpkins can be a challenge. With some basic information you can provide decorations and possibly a pumpkin pie this holiday season. The source for this article is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Growing Pumpkins for the Home Garden”. I have provided bullet lists under basic pumpkin growing topics to help you produce a bountiful harvest.
Pumpkin Basics
Basic information about pumpkins is listed below.
- Pumpkins are a warm season vine crop.
- Pumpkins are monecious (separate male and female flowers are produced on the same plant).
- Pumpkins varieties can vary in shape color, and size.
- Pumpkins are in the gourd family along with squash, zucchini, and watermelons.
- Pumpkins are mainly used for decorations, but they are a good source of vitamin A and fiber.
Pollination
It is important to understand basic information about pumpkin pollination. Pumpkins can cross pollinate with squash and gourds. This not a concern unless you plan to save the seed for future plantings.
- Male flowers grow first, produce pollen, and outnumber female flowers.
- Female flowers can be identified by the ovary at the base of the flower. They must be pollinated to produce fruit.
- Bees and native pollinators are essential for the pollination of pumpkins. Pollination success can be affected by rain, high winds, and high humidity.
Planting Pumpkins
To have pumpkins for Halloween they should be planted during late June and early July. Most varieties require about 110 days to mature.
- Choose a sunny location.
- Soil should be loose and well drained.
- Rake soil into hills.
- Plant two to three seeds per hill.
- Plant seeds 1 inch deep.
Fertilizer
Performing a soil test will allow you to apply ideal amounts of fertilizer and lime. Over applying nitrogen fertilizer will cause plants not produce pumpkins.
- Mix two tablespoons of 13-13-13 in the hill when planting
- Apply one tablespoon when the vines begin to run.
Irrigation
It is important to apply a consistent water supply to produce quality pumpkins.
- Water plants deeply.
- Pumpkins need one inch of water per week early in the growing season.
- Pumpkins need two inches of water per week during the last 30 days before harvest.
- Using drip tape or a soaker hose is a good practice. Using plastic mulch can be helpful to conserve moisture, control weeds, speed plant growth, and reducing root rots.
Pest Control
Pumpkin pests include weeds, insects, and disease. Applying Integrated Pest Management strategies including scouting regularly and spraying pesticides when necessary are important.
- Weeds – remove weeds frequently.
- Insects – Squash bugs, squash vine borers, cucumber beetles are the primary insect pests.
- Insecticide choices include permethrin, bifenthrin, malathion, and carbaryl.
- Powdery mildew is the primary disease issue.
- Apply chlorothalonil or copper fungicide to control powdery mildew.
Growing Big Pumpkins
Applying the following practices can help you grow the biggest pumpkin possible.
- Provide plenty of space for the vines to grow.
- Prune off the first few female flowers.
- When the pumpkins are baseball size, choose one or two pumpkins per plant to grow.
- Turn pumpkins once per week to ensure a nice shape.
It is never too early to prepare for Halloween and Thanksgiving. Planting pumpkins can give you a gardening challenge that can provide decorations and a sweet treat.