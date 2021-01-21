How’s the weather? When I saw the weather gauges I was elated. The other day I stepped into my favorite boutique, the Salvation Army, and there on the shelf was a board that had three gauges on it. It was a thermometer, a barometer and a hydrometer (it measure’s humidity.)
Y’all know I love to keep up with weather and I was exited to be able to keep up with it right at my house if I want. So I hauled said board home and my dear son smiled when he saw it, knowing why his mama liked it.
After changing it from a few places I finally settled on putting it on the south side of my house nailed to the wall that faces east. Then changed my mind and put it on the wall that faces south. I figured that was the best place since that is the wall I walk by at least once a day while I’m feeding my chickens.
Getting something new like this is both fun and educational. I studied the barometer and asked my college certificated son if he knew what the little gold hand was for on it.
“I figure you are supposed to mark the day’s measurement with that hand and tomorrow look to see if it has gone up or down,” he said.
Turns out it’s a good reason he spent those several semesters at North East Mississippi Community College, because he was right. I’ve had my own ways to measure the different weather gathering information.
The thermometer, of course, tells me how hot or how cold it is outside. But I know if I’m breaking ice from the chicken water the morning is a little cold or if the chickens are holding their wings from their body trying to let air circulate it’s a little warmer than usual.
The barometer measures atmospheric pressure. If it is going down it will be stormy and if it is traveling up it will be fair and dry. When my knees and joints start hurting I know it is going to be stormy and start raining. A fair day is when I wake up with no pain.
And the hygrometer measures the amount of water vapor in the air. I usually just measure that by how much fog is on my widows when go to make coffee in the morning.
Now I have three little instruments that will do that for me accurately. I also recently got yet another rain gauge, and it will be put up somewhere out of the reach of little dogs teeth, not that Tuck would take something and throw it up in the air and chew it up or nothing like that …
Weather has always interested me and I do enjoy looking on my phone and finding out the temperature and humidity and stuff like that. Now I can go out back and see what the weather is according to the instruments and compare them with my phone. Everybody needs a hobby.
Now let me tell you a few fun facts about weather. You can glean more at funfactsabout.net.
Snowflakes falling at 2-4 mph can take up to 1 hour to reach the ground.
The country most affected by tornadoes is the United States which faces on average 1,200 tornadoes every year.
At any given time, on average there are about 1,800 thunderstorms occurring on Earth with 100 lightning strikes per second.
A molecule of water will stay in the Earth’s atmosphere for an average duration of 10-12 days.
The fastest speed a falling raindrop can hit you is 18 mph.
Mawsynram in Meghalaya, India is the wettest place on Earth with an annual rainfall of more than 11 meters. That’s more than 432 inches!
Highest Temperature Recorded on Earth is 134°F at Greenland Ranch in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913.
Lowest Temperature Recorded on Earth is -128.5°F at Vostok, Antarctica on July 21, 1983.
A cubic mile of ordinary fog contains less than a gallon of water.
In 1899, it was so cold that the Mississippi river froze over its entire length.
The air located around a lightning bolt is heated to around 30,000°C. This is 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun.
Now that you are caught up on weather fun, why not get your own rain gauge and thermometer. Everybody talks about the weather, you can let them know the exact measurements in your neck of the woods. Otherwise, make sure you listen to Chief Meterologist Matt Laubhan and his team.
P.S. I wrote this on Friday, then learned of the death of Dick Rice on Sunday morning. My heart hurt. His voice had a familiar tone in my life. He came when I was a senior in high school. I listened to his forecast on Ma Sanders black and white tv while we had breakfast many a morning when I lived with her. Often when I was out looking at storm clouds my family at the Progress newspaper office would call me Regina Rice and I was honored to have the nick name. The weather world will not be the same.