We love to talk down South. And no one talks more than me. Amennnnn!
We even have a language of our own sometimes. And that’s alright too.
For instance we often say, "Well, aren’t you precious!”
Now that’s usually a genuine statement when a lovely child is involved. And sometimes those words are loaded with sarcasm. Just depends.
“Don’t be ugly!” Now that’s a favorite around these parts. It’s all about that attitude you’re showing or the way one’s acting, it’s got nothing to do with looks.
"If the sun shines and the creek don’t rise.”
Basically that leaves the gate wide open for several options. It can mean I’m coming. It can mean I have intentions of coming, unless something unexpected happens. Or it leaves an opening in case I get a better offer. If I don’t show the creek rose unexpectedly. It’s like getting a promise from the government.
I love the word “cattywampus.” It has nothing to do with cats or swamps. It’s a nice way of saying your toupee or Sunday tie is crooked. Up North they might say, “Your ascot is askew.” Now that sentence would make me go look in the mirror at my hinny.
Has your wife ever been “madder than a wet hen?” If so, you need no explanation, you’ve seen all you need to understand that Southern phrase. “Madder than a sprinkled hen” is in the same family but not as severe a situation. Nobody’s gonna get flogged.
Now “reckon” is one of my favorite Southern words. The word “reckon” is like mayonnaise, it goes with a lot of things.
It’s often used when you’re asking a question, making a statement or being exclamatory.
“Reckon she’s still mad?” The answer is yes.
“Reckon I’ll go on home.” That means supper is almost ready.
“Reckon I’ve done all I can do.” That means I’ve broken everything I can break.
We love to use the phrase “over yonder.” Truth is it’s not fair to say “over yonder” unless its accompanied by a nod or a pointed finger.
“Over yonder” is most often followed by “over where?” If that phrase is followed by “over there somewhere,” it’s doubtful that whatever you’re hunting will ever be found.
And if that sentence is followed by “last time I saw it, it was over yonder,” then it’s definitely lost forever.
“Hissy fit” is a favorite Southern phrase that means “tantrum.” As in, “if I don’t go shopping with her she’ll throw a hissy fit.”
And down South we absolutely love to use the word “fixin’ (fixing)” in reference to something you’re about to do. It has nothing to do with literally fixing anything.
“Well I was trying to finish mowing this yard, but I’m fixing to go in the house where it’s cool.”
And we’ve all said “I’m fixing to throw this vacuum cleaner out in the back yard.” Vacuum cleaners weren't invented to work, they were made to frustrate.
But over the past 64 years I’ve noticed that I’ve shortened the phrase “fixing to” even more.
I simply say “fit na.” It’s easier to spell.
We also love to say “Hold your horses.” Obviously there are no horses involved, it’s just a plea to simmer down and wait.
And if folks are thinking about something in their head that they’re planning to do next we say “a mind to.” I love to say “I have a mind to eat some cake and cookies.”
So let’s review your vocabulary lessons for the day.
Janet asks, “What are you fixing to do?”
“I’m fit na to go play golf, if I can find my golf shoes,” I replied.
“Well ain’t that precious,” she said. “You gonna hit the ball straight or cattywampus?”
“Now don’t be ugly,” I said. “Don’t be like an old wet hen.”
“Have you seen my shoes?” I asked.
“They’re over yonder somewhere,” she said. “Reckon I’ll have to find them for you, so you won’t throw a hissy fit. I have a mind to go with you.”
“Hurry up, it’s fixin’ na be dark.”
“Hold your horses!”
“I got a mind to leave you.”
“Promises, promises! Here’s your shoes. Reckon I’ll have to put them on you too."