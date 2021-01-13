I remember when we honored Grandmama for her 80 years on this earth. Mama spent months planning it. She had the family members write special things they remembered about grandmama and she gathered all those up and put them in a notebook. She rented the Community House and we had cake and punch. It was a surprise party. Grandmama had no idea she was being called blessed by her children and grandchildren. She almost fainted.
At that time, I thought 80 was an old age, especially since it would be forty plus years before I got there. That was another whole lifetime. Skip through 23 years.
Tomorrow, January 14, mama will turn 80 and considering the fact that I’m only 20 years younger than she is, it’s not that far away any more. Because I’m the second child of her eight, I’ve seen her a year or two more than others. Now Cindy Lou has me beat by 19 months so she says she is the queen.
Scripture says Proverbs that a virtuous women’s children will rise up and call her blessed. That same chapter speaks of the labors of the woman. She plants a vineyard, she has strength, she clothes her children and she looks well into the ways of her household. That describes mama perfectly.
Our mother is the greatest blessing God gave us. Her prayers have hovered over us and kept us going more than even we know. She is short in physical stature but a giant in spiritual warfare. When I’ve envisioned her praying I’ve often thought of an angel ready at the command, sword drawn, ready to fly through a hoard of evil to answer it. Her love of the scriptures are often sprinkled in her conversation. She teaches us as we drop by to talk.
Mama loves sewing. I’ve watched her spend hours at the sewing machine carefully stitching clothes and looked at the smile on her face when the dresses were done. When we older three girls were young every Easter we had dresses all alike. Made by mama. One year our dresses were green double knit with a white scarf that had a green pocket sewed on it. I loved that color green ever since.
When we moved back to Pontotoc, she and daddy took up gardening. They plowed and planted and hoed and picked and put up tomatoes, green beans, black-eyed peas, corn and muscadine jelly. Often on a hot sultry summer night mama would send us out of the kitchen while she watched the pressure canner. She had a fear of it overheating and blowing up and she didn’t want any of her precious children in there if that happened. And we have been fed by the diligence of her hand.
This past year I have watched her heart break. In tiny. Little. Pieces. I have seen her sit in silent grief. Knowing that inside her spirit was crying out to God who made her and placed her here with the special mission of praying for her family. And I’ve watched her cling all the more to Him. And all of our hearts are encouraged by her example.
This past Christmas I saw her smile. Not a shallow happy go lucky smile. But a smile that comes from a spirit that has been deeply broken with grief and sees a bit of the joy on the other side. She said outside of her relationship with Jesus the best thing she has is her family. And it was a special joy to her to see all the family that was close at hand in her house for Christmas Eve. And I watched her share Jesus and His love with all those present.
I revel in listening to her stories of her childhood. For inside of her beats the memory of her great-grandparents, so she has the knowledge of more than 150 years stored up in her memory bank. It is a well of knowledge that we could never exhaust no matter how many times we go to draw from it.
And tomorrow, she will mark eight decades. I’m grateful she is here. I don’t know what our family would do without her special glue that binds us together in love. And I know I speak for everyone of them when I say “Thank you God for letting us know Elizabeth Joyce Sanders Butler.”